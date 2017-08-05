KSDK
Justin Gatlin wins 100m London 2017 final, beating Usain Bolt

Former Vol Justin Gatlin wins 100m in London 2017 Championship.

KSDK Staff , WBIR 1:29 AM. CDT August 06, 2017

LONDON - Former Vol Justin Gatlin won the 100m final at the 2017 World Championships in London Saturday afternoon.

The five-time Olympic medalist beat Usain Bolt in Bolt's final 100 meter race.

Gatlin finished with a final time of 9.92 seconds.

Bolt finished with a time of 9.95 seconds.

Another former UT Vol, Christian Coleman, also crossed the line at 9.94 seconds, taking silver.

Social media is chirping and cheering for Gatlin's win. University of Tennessee's track and field team is proud of his win.

 

Gatlin says he worked hard for this day.

 

 

