Fowler visits White House with Cubs, gives Cardinals a shout-out

KSDK , KSDK 12:53 PM. CST January 18, 2017

WASHINGTON D.C. - Although Dexter Fowler signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in December, he joined his former team, the Chicago Cubs, at the White House on Tuesday in honor of their World Series win.

While there, Fowler tweeted that it was ‘an honor to be at the White House with my Cubs family. Can’t wait to go back next year with my @Cardinals!”

Fowler also presented President Obama with a custom pair of Air Jordans with the presidential seal and Obama’s signature engraved on the side. 

 

 

 

