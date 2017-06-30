Freeman shocked the world with victory

Zach Freeman has been waiting months to have a feast at Sugarfire, his favorite restaurant. The feast he got to have this week became a victory meal, as the Howell Central alum shocked the world by making Aaron Pico, a rising star in Bellator, tap out after just 24 seconds, at Madison Square Garden.

"He is the highest touted prospect in the world," Freeman explained in front of supporters on Tuesday, "they asked me if I wanted to fight him and I said 'of course.' It was a good opportunity to showcase my ability. I have been wrestling all of my life and I knew I had the ability to go and shock the world and I went and did it. It is a feel good story for everybody."

To add to the feel good story, MMA is not Freeman's only profession.

"I will be at a sales meeting at 8:30 in the morning tomorrow," Freeman joked.

When he is not fighting in the ring, he is fighting for a sale for a company called Working Spaces. The owners support Freeman’s career in the ring, so they let him take time off to train and let him leave early when need be.

"I was the only guy on the pay-per-view card that had a full-time job, and they said I stole the press conference by kind of talking about that."

He also stole the headlines. The story was supposed to be about Aaron Pico’s debut and a new star on the horizon. Instead, the story is who is this guy from St. Charles, Missouri and how did this happen?

"I have envisioned everything, so instead of surreal, it is rewarding. it is amazing. I feel so blessed that my faith and my belief came true. I want people to be inspired in anything they do. You have to envision it and you have to believe it and you can make things happen in this life."

