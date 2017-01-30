Ohio girl, 7, wins national punt, pass & kick title

Elly Evarts, 7, poses with the first place trophy she won in the 6-7 age group at the national NFL Punt, Pass & Kick competition in Orlando. (Photo: Submitted)

ORLANDO - Seven-year-old Elly Evarts of Gibsonburg, Ohio, broke a national age group record in the NFL Punt, Pass & Kick competition when she threw a football 48 feet, 5 inches on her way to winning a national championship in Orlando.

Elly's father, Bo Evarts, said she was the first to compete and set the bar for her competition.

"I was pretty confident after I went," Elly said Monday. "I just took deep breaths."

After taking her top scores in each phase, Elly's impressive total yardage of 151 feet fell just three feet short of the national record for the girls 6-to-7-year-old age group.

"She was really confident once they said she would have two tries each," Bo said. "Normally you only get one throw, one kick and one punt."

Elly benefited from a second try at kicking, more than doubling the total of her first try, Bo said.

"Her first kick was only about 24 feet, but she came up for the second kick and nailed it about 50 feet, 9 inches," Bo said.

Elly led things off at the competition Friday at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, and set the tone for the rest by reeling off a punt of more than 51 feet, a throw of nearly 49 feet and a kick of more than 50 feet.

"There were 40 kids there in the 10 age groups and Elly had to go first," Bo said. "The event was a lot of fun, and we met a lot of new people."

The NFL Punt, Pass & Kick championship was just the start of Elly's weekend as she and her family went to Disney World and attended the NFL Pro Bowl game on Sunday.

Elly had been hoping to see Antonio Brown, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide-receiver who gave her a high five when she competed at the state level at Cleveland's First Energy Stadium on Nov. 20. But Brown not play in the Pro Bowl.

"I had a lot of fun at the game, but Antonio (Brown) did not play," Elly said.

The News-Messenger