Golfers combine for 187-year-old twosome at St. Albans

Between the two of them, they have spent 187 years on earth, and plenty of that time on the golf course.

Frank Cusumano, KSDK 10:27 PM. CDT August 30, 2017

They have known each other for more than 50 years. They share a love of golf.

On Tuesday, they provided the oldest twosome in the area and who knows, maybe the country.

Carl Rademaker and Helen Shopmaker met in the 1960’s as both were members of the Cherry Hills Golf Club.   They have moved on to the Country Club of St. Albans.

Frank Cusumano, with the help of photographer Terri Krueger, took the drive to watch these two older golfers who can still do their thing.

