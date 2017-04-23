Legends of Golf: Fans from all over the country revel in chance to interact with greats of the game

Legends of Golf (Photo by Pat Imig)

RIDGEDALE, MO. - The first round of the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge was rained out on Friday. Mother Nature dumped 3.8 inches of rain, washing out play for the weekend at the Buffalo Ridge course at Big Cedar Lodge, sliding tournament action exclusively to its Top of the Rock course. That isn't a bad thing.

Johnny Morris' par-3 course was designed with assistance from Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Arnold Palmer. It's the first ever par-3 course to be included in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event - a fitting location for champions and legends exclusion if there ever was one.

Friday's heavy rains tapered into a cold mist for Saturday's first round. The November-rain in late April couldn't dampen the spirits of golf fans and casual-fans alike, especially with YouTube legends Dude Perfect performing for the kids and families on the driving range. For the golf fans, getting up close and personal with some of the biggest names in the game's history outweighed whatever Mother Nature threw on Top of the Rock. Tyler Smith of St. Louis, drove to Springfield Friday night with five of his brothers to assure he could witness all of Saturday's round one action “We've been here since day one of Top of the Rock,” said Smith. “To have the experience of the atmosphere and views is reason enough to be here.”

When you can follow 2016 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf champion Michael Allen and his new 2017 partner, John Daly – a legend among common men – the experience is that much greater.

John Daly with Tyler Smith of St. Louis and his five brothers (Photo: Pat Imig)

“Weather doesn't matter to these guys. It's obvious they love what they do and they do they what they love. For them to be here says a lot about the respect they have for fans and the game of golf,” said Smith.

Smith and his brothers did get up close and personal with Allen and Daly. As the pictures show, Daly's Saturday wardrobe didn't disappoint, his pants resembling a form of blue Zubaz, proving once again that not all heroes wear capes.

The three-hour-plus drive from St. Louis to Springfield, then Ridgedale wasn't the longest drive among fans. Brian Penner of Michigan drove 800 miles in 11 hours to make it to his first Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament.





Brian Penner of Michigan and Donna Jaeger of Dallas (Photo: Pat Imig)

“Coming from Michigan I've been colder but I've never been wetter,” said Penner. “For us, it's the friendliness and the openness of the professionals to interact with the fans and giving back to the fans – thanking us that we support them and they support us,” he said.

Penner's sister Donna Jaeger flew in from Dallas for the tournament.

“This Top of the Rock needs to be more nationally recognized. There are no words to describe the uniqueness and the beauty here,” she said. “It's beautiful country.”

“You don't have the fan and player interaction, other than here,” said Penner. “We've talked to the players and they've traveled around the world and they say there is no other event like this.”

“This entire tournament from the player interaction to the staff is unbelievable. It's first-class,” said Jaeger.

Two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw personified the humility and personable nature the fans love so much.

Around 6:45pm Saturday evening, after a full round of golf in 45 degree rain, Crenshaw – nicknamed “Gentle Ben” during his playing days – met with fans and signed autographs a few feet from the scorers table.

“The people are great,” Crenshaw said.

“They're good golf fans. They're nice to be out here in this weather. Hopefully they saw some good golf today. I was really struggling on the front nine. Oh my gosh I couldn't find my swing. I didn't play all that well on the back but Jerry Pate, my partner, played well so we got going at the end.”

The team of Crenshaw/Pate finished the round at 5-under-par, five shots back of leaders Fred Funk & Jeff Sluman. The second (and final) round of action begins Sunday morning. The forecast calls for sun and 69 degrees.

LEGENDS DIVISION WINNER CROWNED

While the team of Crenshaw/Pate plays round two in the “Champions Division” on Sunday, the non-active players competed in a one-round

tournament Saturday at Top of the Rock vying for the “Legends Division” championship. The team of Allen Doyle and Hubert Green won it, with Doyle accepting the trophy presented to him by Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.





Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, Legends Division winner Allen Doyle and Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament director Kirk Elmquist (Photo: Pat Imig)

“It was a thrill to come here,” said Doyle. “I know I can speak for Hubie and certainly I can speak for the other Legends, what a great job (Johnny) does here. It's a thrill to come back and see these guys and be recognized. It's a neat feeling. We appreciate it.”

SUNDAY SKINS

The Champions Division concludes Sunday, so where does that leave the legendary trio of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Trevino, given that the “Legends Division” was conquered by Doyle and Green? The three will be competing in a skins game with a fourth addition just announced, Kid Rock. Nicklaus. Player. Trevino. Kid Rock.

Golf in America is a wonderful game. Pat Imig is on-site at Big Cedar Lodge. Stay tuned to KSDK.com for more Legends of Golf updates throughout the week. Follow Pat on Twitter @patrickimig, Instagram @p_imig or by email: ImigCommunications@gmail.com.

