Tiger Woods entered into DUI first-offender program

January 23, 2017; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Tiger Woods speaks with local news following media day for the Genesis Open at The Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Custom)

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Tiger Woods has been entered into a DUI first-offender program, according to Mike Edmondson, executive assistant for the 15th Judicial Circuit.

Woods' attorney, Douglas Duncan, met with court personnel Wednesday to enter the pro golfer and Jupiter Island resident, into the program.

Woods, was scheduled for arraignment in the Palm Beach Gardens Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was not required to be present at the court proceeding. Attorneys frequently represent their clients during an arraignment.

Woods' next court date is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Woods was asleep at the wheel of his car and when he had to be woken up before his Memorial Day arrest, according to his arrest report.

He was arrested early May 29 by Jupiter police on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court documents.

In addition to being cited for DUI, according to court documents, Woods was cited for improper parking. His black four-door 2015 Mercedes had stopped on the roadway in the right-hand lane and right shoulder, according to the traffic citation.

Woods, 41, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 7:18 a.m. May 29 after his arrest. He was released on his own recognizance about 3 1/2 hours later.

The arrest occurred about 3 a.m. during a traffic stop off Military Trail, just south of Indian Creek Parkway, according to Jupiter police spokesperson Kristin Rightler.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM