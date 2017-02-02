Happy Birthday Red Schoendienst

Share This Story

Red Schoendienst (#2)

Second Baseman/Manager

Full Name: Albert Fred (Red) Schoendienst

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Bats: Both

Throws: Right

Born: 2/2/23 at Germantown, Illinois

Years with Cardinals: 1945-56, 1961-76, 1979-95.

Number Retired: 1996

The name Albert "Red" Schoendienst is synonymous with Cardinals' baseball. After all, he wore the uniform for some 45 seasons as a player, coach and manager and still is involved with the organization as special assistant to the general manager.

It all started in 1945,when Schoendienst joined the club three years after signing out of nearby Germantown, Ill. Schoendienst batted .278 with 47 RBI and a National League-leading 26 stolen bases. Originally an outfielder, Schoendienst moved to third base and then shortstop before settling in at second base the following year. St. Louis won the World Series over the Boston Red Sox as Schoendienst began to develop into one of the best hitting and fielding second basemen of all time.

In 1953, Schoendienst put together his finest season. He established career highs of a .342 batting average - second in the league to Carl Furrillo of the Brooklyn Dodgers at .344 - with 15 home runs and 79 RBI. On June 14, 1956, Schoendienst was involved in a surprising trade when he was sent to the New York Giants along with outfielder Jackie Brandt, pitcher Dick Littlefield, catcher Bill Sarni and shortstop Bobby Stephenson in exchange for shortstop Alvin Dark, catcher Ray Katt, pitcher Don Liddle and outfielder Whitey Lockman.

The following year, Schoendienst was traded to the Milwaukee Braves, who won the 1957 World Series and the 1958 N.L. pennant. He subsequently returned to St. Louis in 1961. When his number was retired, Schoendienst ranked fourth in at-bats (6,841) and pinch hits (53); fifth in games (1,795), runs (1,025) and hits (1,980); sixth in doubles (352); and seventh in total bases (2,657) on the Cardinals' career lists. He led the N.L. with 200 hits in 1957, and seven times either led or tied for the N.L. lead in fielding percentage.

Schoendienst served as a coach on the 1964 World Championship team and was named manager when Johnny Keane resigned at the conclusion of the season. Schoendienst piloted St. Louis to a World Series victory in 1967 over the Red Sox and another N.L. pennant in 1968 en route to a 12-year tenure as skipper, now the second-longest in franchise history behind Tony La Russa.

A 10-time N.L. All-Star, Schoendienst socked a game-winning home run in the 14th inning of the 1950 Mid-Summer Classic off Ted Gray of the Detroit Tigers. It marked the switch-hitter's first career homer batting right-handed. Schoendienst later managed the Senior Circuit to victories in 1968 and 1969.

After a stint as coach with the Oakland Athletics in 1977 and 1978, Schoendienst came back to St. Louis as a coach from 1979 to 1995. He filled in as interim manager in 1980 and 1990. Schoendienst was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1989 by the Veterans Committee.

