Cuonzo Martin continues to impress on the recruiting trail as the head coach at the University of Missouri. A day after the nation's top player, Michael Porter, Jr., signed with Mizzou, another top 150 prospect, Blake Harris, has signed with the Tigers.

Harris, rated as the 131st best senior in the country, is not stranger to Porter. Both Porter and Harris were signed to play at Washington and decommitted after Lorenzo Romar was fired as the head coach.

Harris, regarded as one of the best passing guards in the country, averaged 10 assists and 25 points per game in his senior season at Word of God Christian Academy.

In a statement released bt the school, Cuonzo Martin had this to say about Harris:

"We’re excited to welcome Blake Harris to the Mizzou Basketball Family,” Martin said in a statement from the school. “His parents, Kellie and Bernardo Harris, did a great job raising a young man who understands the values of life, not just basketball. Blake’s attributes on the basketball court, working hard and never quitting, will be what make him an overall outstanding representative of our program."

Harris and Porter join C.J. Rboerts, ranked 104 by Rivals, in Martin's first recruiting class. The Tigers currently have two scholarships open and are in on more big time talent.

Jeremiah Tilmon, a four star center, from East St. Louis was just released from his letter of intent at Illinois. He is considered a top candidate to fill one of the scholarships.

5 star forward Kevin Knox visited Mizzou last weekend and is being courted by Porter, Jr. He will make his decision in late April or early May.

Edwardsville standout Mark Smith is also a prospect for one of the Tigers' final scholarships.

