Hernandez's marvelous outing lifts Rascals over Beach Bums

Saturday night was the Hector Hernandez show in Traverse City, Michigan.

The River City Rascals (35-31) southpaw weaved a career high 8.2 innings of one run ball and tied his career high with ten strikeouts as the Rascals edged the Traverse City Beach Bums (24-40) 4-1 at Wuerfel Park.

Hernandez’s stellar night was good for his third straight win, sixth overall, and he allowed just one run, unearned, on three hits and at one point mowed down 17 batters in a row.

“This was the best start of my career, I have never been that long in a game and it felt great,” Hernandez said. “I attacked the zone all night and I made them swing the bat early which helped get quick innings.”

The former St. Louis Cardinals 10th round draft pick in 2009 out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy was dominant from the first time he toed the rubber and he struck out the side in the opening frame.

The second inning is where the Beach Bums tallied their only run and it came after a single and a two base throwing error that got Ross Kivett to the third base bag with no outs.

Kivett came into score one batter later on a sacrifice fly from Alexis Rivera and that would begin the stretch of 17 batters in a row retired for Hernandez.

The Rascals offense picked him up in their next opportunity and by the time Hernandez took the mound again, he had all the run support that he needed.

With two outs in the third inning, Paul Kronenfeld drew a walk against the opponent’s starter Augie Gallardo and then he would steal second to get in scoring position for Josh Ludy.

Ludy didn’t let the RBI opportunity go to waste and tied the game at one with a RBI double into the left center gap.

Two more hits would follow, including a RBI single from Braxton Martinez to give the Rascals what would go on to be the game winning run.

With a 2-1 deficit, Beach Bums starter, Gallardo, didn’t come back out for the fourth inning and he was tagged with his seventh loss of the year.

The Rascals offense was held scoreless until the seventh inning and would extend their lead to 3-1 when Brandon Thomas darted home on a suicide squeeze from Johnny Morales.

In the eighth, the Rascals tallied three consecutive two-out hits, including a RBI single from Braxton Martinez to finalize the Rascals offense at four runs on nine hits.

Nick Kennedy recorded the final out for Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth after a pair of two-out baserunners and earned his fourth save of the year.

Jason Merjano and Clint Freeman each had a pair of hits, as did Martinez who now has five hits in the series.

The win marks the Rascals fifth straight win over the Beach Bums and they look to sweep the season series on Sunday night with Zeb Sneed on the mound.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

River City Rascals