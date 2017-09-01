KSDK
Close

#5PrepRally: Edwardsville High School

The excitement is building ahead of another Football Friday across the bi-state! Tons of great games tonight, including a huge match-up in the Metro East. Ryan Dean and 5 On Your Side Prep Rally crew are waking up in Edwardsville.

Ryan Dean, KSDK 1:54 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - For the third straight year, the Edwardsville Tigers ROCKED the #5PrepRally!

Students packed the gym before 6 a.m. to show off their school spirit to Today in St. Louis #TISL!

WATCH: #5PrepRally at Edwardsville High School

The Tigers host CBC Friday at 7 p.m. The school is selling $5 raffle tickets for a chance to have the best seat in the house at the game, a couch placed near the field! All money raised will go to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories