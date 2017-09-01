EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - For the third straight year, the Edwardsville Tigers ROCKED the #5PrepRally!

Students packed the gym before 6 a.m. to show off their school spirit to Today in St. Louis #TISL!

WATCH: #5PrepRally at Edwardsville High School

The Tigers host CBC Friday at 7 p.m. The school is selling $5 raffle tickets for a chance to have the best seat in the house at the game, a couch placed near the field! All money raised will go to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

© 2017 KSDK-TV