5PrepRally: Eagles soar high once again

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - The newest high school in the Wentzville School District knows how to throw a #5PrepRally!
For the second time in three years, Liberty High School hosted the Today in St. Louis crew. Students packed the gym at 5:30 a.m. to show their school spirit.
The Eagles host Fort Zumwalt South on Friday evening.
