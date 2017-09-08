5PrepRally: Eagles soar high once again

LHS Publications

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - The newest high school in the Wentzville School District knows how to throw a #5PrepRally!

For the second time in three years, Liberty High School hosted the Today in St. Louis crew. Students packed the gym at 5:30 a.m. to show their school spirit.

Photos: #5PrepRally at Liberty High School

The Eagles host Fort Zumwalt South on Friday evening.

FULL VIDEO: #5PrepRally at Liberty High School

