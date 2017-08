(Photo courtesy Juan Wilson)

KSDK - The Fort Zumwalt East Lions came out before the sun Friday for the first #5PrepRally!

The students started the first #5PrepRally off big -- the band and cheerleaders were fired up are ready to start the school year.

Photos: #5PrepRally at Fort Zumwalt East

Have a great year, Fort Zumwalt East Lions!

WATCH: #5PrepRally at Fort Zumwalt East





