5PrepRally: Francis Howell Central shows off Spartan Nation

It’s the last week of the regular season for high school football teams in Missouri!
To mark the last game of the season, Francis Howell Central hosted the #5PrepRally Friday morning. The student section known as The 300 Army showed their Spartan pride by getting rowdy before 6 a.m.
The Prep Rally heads to Belleville West on 10/20 for the big East/West rivalry game.
PHOTOS: #5PrepRally at Francis Howell Central
