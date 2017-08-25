KSDK
Close

#5PrepRally: Granite City students rock week 2

The 5 on Your Side Prep Rally is back for week two! This week we're visiting Granite City High School. News.

Ryan Dean, KSDK 11:51 AM. CDT August 25, 2017

GRANITE CITY, ILL. - 5 On Your Side returned to Granite City High School for the #5PrepRally this year.

Just like they did in 2015, the students did not disappoint and proved the Warriors know how to throw a morning Prep Rally!

Photos: #5PrepRally at Granite City High School

Granite City, along with other Illinois high schools kick of the high school football season Friday evening.  The Warriors will host the Panthers of Jersey Community High School.

WATCH: #5PrepRally at Granite City High School

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories