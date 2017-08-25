5PrepRally: Granite City students rock week 2

(Photo by Karen Greenwald)

GRANITE CITY, ILL. - 5 On Your Side returned to Granite City High School for the #5PrepRally this year.

Just like they did in 2015, the students did not disappoint and proved the Warriors know how to throw a morning Prep Rally!

Photos: #5PrepRally at Granite City High School

Granite City, along with other Illinois high schools kick of the high school football season Friday evening. The Warriors will host the Panthers of Jersey Community High School.

WATCH: #5PrepRally at Granite City High School

