5PrepRally: McCluer High School send seniors out in style

KSDK - The McCluer High football team will celebrate Senior Day during Saturday’s game versus Hazelwood East.

More than 24 hours before kickoff, the student body brought high energy to the Friday Prep Rally on Today in St. Louis. Students started arriving at the school before 5:30 a.m. to show off their spirit.

Setting the tone, second year Principal Cedric Gerald decided to get right in the middle of the action with the students.

It was a blast! Great students and staff at McCluer High! @ksdknews https://t.co/5oaugtT84Y — Ryan Dean (@RyanDeanKSDK) October 6, 2017

“We used to be called the best kept secret in North County, but the secret is out. My kids look amazing, I know I feel amazing. This is just a great time to be a Comet,” Gerald said.

