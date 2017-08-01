Ahearn leaving DeSmet for job with NBA's Spurs

After one season as De Smet's head coach, Blake Ahearn has stepped aside to take a job with the Austin Spurs, the San Antonio Spurs' G-league affiliate.

"The opportunity to be a part of the best basketball organization in the world is something everyone dreams of," said Ahearn, "with my history, having played for both Austin and San Antonio, it is remarkable for me."

Ahearn led De Smet to 12-16 record last season, and his Spartans finished second in their district. It was really hard to tell his players he was leaving.

"It is very bittersweet leaving my alma mater, but at the end of the day it is a great opportunity for me and my family."

While Ahearn would have loved to stay at De Smet, but when a team that has won five world championships since 1999 offers you a job, you accept.

"Just the doors it opens up," Ahearn said, "for me, at the end of the day, you want to be the best and learn from the best. I think being with this organization definitely sets me up for good things in the future."

