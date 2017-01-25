Althoff's Goodwin plays in last game, breaks scoring record

It was an emotional night at Althoff on Tuesday. The Crusaders hosting Mount Vernon

and it was Jordan Goodwin's final high school game. He suffered a shoulder injury last week,

so the SLU signee needs surgery.

He came in to the night just nine points shy of breaking Kevin Lisch's Althoff record for points. He would hit a free throw to break the record. The game was briefly stopped as he celebrated with his teammates. Goodwin would score the teams first 11 points .

Althoff would win the game, final was 74-64. Goodwin finishes with 26.

