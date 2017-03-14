Harry Ballard committed to Mizzou in Februrary of 2016 but he didn't qualify academically out of high school and had to enroll at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.

While Ballard's commitment to Mizzou is not binding, he is not wavering. The 6-3 205 pound receiver can't wait to get to Columbia, Missouri.

"It is going to be real special," Ballard said grinning from ear to ear, "my family and friends can come up and watch me for support."

Mizzou only won four games in Barry Odom's first year as the head coach of the Tigers but Ballard sees big things ahead for this offense. When he arrives on campus, Drew Lock will be a senior and will know Josh Heupel's system inside and out.

"Mizzou is already on the map, we kind of fell off, but if we get more in-state kids we can turn this around and win another SEC (divisional) championship."

Ballard is trying to make sure Mizzou gets more in-state kids too.

The 2018 senior class is loaded with talent, especially in St. Louis. Several St. Louis prospects have accumulated a high number of scholarship offers from all of the big time schools. The top six in the area recently made a trip to Columbia, as the Tigers try to sell them all on playing together, and Ballard is doing the same.

He says he and Alabama quarterback James Foster are doing their best to be salesmen.

"He and I can hopefully be an example for the rest of the class. I always talk to the 2018 class like (Kamryn) Babb and (Cameron) Brown," both are receivers at CBC, "we talk but in the end it is their decision. They really like it, we talk about it day in and day out. They give me a call sometimes and we just talk about the recruiting process."

Oh, and don't worry about him qualifying academically. Ballard posted a 3.3 GPA last semester.

"It is, basically, just not making the same mistake twice."

