Cardinal Ritter receiver getting some big time attention

A star is budding at Cardinal Ritter this season.

Jameson Williams, a junior receiver, is having a big year for the Lions. The 6'3'' receiver has over 760 yards receiving, is averaging 16 yards every time he rushes the ball and has scored 12 touchdowns on the season.

The big time schools have come flocking to see him and offer him a scholarship, and he likes the attention.

© 2017 KSDK-TV