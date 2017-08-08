CBC has plenty of talent at receiver despite Babb's injury

CBC got some devastating news on Monday when a MRI revealed star receiver Kamryn Babb had suffered a torn ACL and would likely miss his entire senior season.

You don't just replace the talent of Kamryn Babb, who was considered the best offensive player in the state, but the Cadets do have plenty of depth at the receiver position.

"Kamryn got hurt last year, too," head coach Scott Pingel pointed out, "so we played five games without him and I thought the guys did a nice job of rallying around him and playing at a higher level than they did earlier. I am not worried about their quality of play."

For good reason too, Cameron Brown had over 1,000 yards receiving last year and fellow senior Tyler Walton had over 500.

"I have all the confidence in the world, they are great players," quarterback Brett Gabbert said, "they have been on varsity since they were sophomores too. They know what it is like to be here."

Brown, who just re-committed to Nebraska in an eventful way, is prepared to be "the man" and lead CBC to their goal of a state championship.

"We will be good without him," Brown said, "everyone just has to step up."

