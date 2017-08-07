CBC star Babb suffers ACL injury

The CBC Cadets will be without one of their most explosive weapons this season. This past weekend Kamryn Babb suffered an ACL injury and will likely be out for the entire season.

Babb was considered to be the best offensive player in the state of Missouri this coming season. Last year, as a junior, he had over 700 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns in just eight games.

Babb was being recruited by all of the big time schools, including Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame and Missouri.

