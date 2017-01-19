CBC's Babb is one of the nation's top prospects

CBC's Kamryn Babb is one of the most coveted football prospects in the country. The 6'1'' receiver has been offered by all of the big time schools including Ohio State, Michigan and LSU.

Missouri has also offered and there is a special connection to Columbia for Babb, he grew up there.

Frank Cusumano caught up with the four star prospect and he talked about his love for Mizzou.

