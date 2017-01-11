KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 23 weather alerts
Close

Chaminade, DeSmet, Ladue get wins on Tuesday

High school basketball highlights

KSDK 2:16 PM. CST January 11, 2017

Highlights from games around town.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories