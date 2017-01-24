Chaminade's Trout in a 'wait and see' mode with Mizzou

Chaminade defensive lineman Trevor Trout is one of the most wanted prospects in the class of 2018. The 310 pound, four star recruit, has scholarship offers from all over the country, including USC, Texas and LSU.

The home state school, Mizzou, has also offered and Trout is listening.

The question is, which direction is the Mizzou program headed? Barry Odom's team only won four games in his first season as head coach, but did close out the season winning two of their final three games.

For Trout, he wants to wait and see what the program does in Odom's second season before he makes his decision.

(© 2017 KSDK)