Dalton's speed is a big weapon for Francis Howell

Francis Howell is off to a 16-4 start to the basketball season, and they have won seven in a row. Much of the Vikings' success stems from their point guard, Daylan Dalton. What the sophomore lacks in height he more than makes up for with speed.

Dalton is qiuck, real quick. His explosive first step allows him to get into the lane and either score a layup or kick to one of his shooters for an open look.

Dalton averages over 11 points and 5 assists a game.

