East St. Louis' Thomas picks Miami

East St.Louis standout receiver Jeff Thomas made his college choice official on Wednesday, he will play at the University of Miami.

Thomas, a 5' 10'' 165 pound receiver, is rated as the 57th best prospect in the entire country. He had almost 1,200 receiving yards this past season to go with 14 touchdowns.

Thomas picked Miami over Oregon and Louisville.





