Ederer has some big shoes to fill at Zumwalt North

Last year the Zumwalt North Panthers made it all the way to the Class 5 state championship game. where they were defeated by Vianney and took home second place. This year they hope to get back, but with a different result.

If they are going to get back, that will mean they got a great season from first year starting quarterback Jack Ederer.

"I played quarterback all the way up until last year," the senior quarterback said, "it is good to get back to it, it is what I do."

Ederer moved to receiver last year and had tons of success. He had over 600 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He made the move because Zumwalt North already had their quarterback in Cade Brister.

Brister, who was a senior last season, threw for over 1,400 yards, ran for over 2,000 yards and had 45 total touchdowns, so Ederer has some big shoes to fill.

"I feel like I can do the job as well as him. It is good to have somebody like that to push me and what I can strive for."

What he, and the rest of his teammates, is striving for is a return to state, where they have some unfinished business to take care of.

"We all go back and watch the game film alot. We just want to get back there, we just want revenge."

