Edwardsville's Smith picks Illinois

The recruiting process is over for Illinois' Mr. Basketball. Edwardsville's Mark Smith announced on Wednesday that he will stay home and go to the University of Illinois next year.
Smith, rated as the 52nd best player in the country, picked the Illini over Michigan State, Indiana and Missouri.
Smith's recruitment blew up this season when he averaged 21.9 points for the Tigers.
