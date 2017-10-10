Eleby has Pattonville primed for playoff push

Pattonville's record doesn't jump off the screen at you. On the surface their 4-3 record looks rather pedestrain.

Then you look at who they have played and you come off rather impressed.

The Pirates have handed Kirkwood, the defending state champions, their only loss and last week they beat a very talented Ritenour team.

Pattonville is led by Kaleb Eleby. The senior quarterback threw for over 240 yards and three scores in the victory over the Huskies. For that, he is our Athlete of the Week.

