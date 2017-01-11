Close Eureka's Dolan has Olympic potential Jack Dolan is faster than Michael Phelps was at his age KSDK 5:40 PM. CST January 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST We are three and a half years away from the Summer Olympics, but aspiring Olympians around the globe are already training and dreaming big. Frank Cusumano has the story of one off them, a swimming phenom, right here in our home town. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Wednesday 7 30 am Web Weather for Jan. 11, 2017 Pieces: The St. Louis Board Game Bar & Cafe is open in Soulard First Alert Weather 1-11 am Utility crews gear up for ice storm Breaking the chains of human trafficking Simulator attracts pilots from all over world "Stranger Things" has St. Louis connection More Stories Icy weather returns Friday Jan 11, 2017, 9:28 a.m. Travel advisories issued in MO, IL late this week Jan 11, 2017, 1:26 p.m. Gov. Greitens activates Emergency Operations Center… Jan 11, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs