Faith drives Fort Zumwalt West's top players

O'FALLON, MO - Jake Verschoore's very first memory of Marquis Majors was at a 5th grade football practice and he remembers the moment well.

"I mean from day one it was just a guy where, I mean it just got to the point where whenever he was running a route you just knew he'd always be open."

That was seven years ago, and Majors has been Verschoore's go-to receiver ever since because after the ball is snapped and the senior quarterback has it in his hands this is how often he sees that Majors' is open.

"I mean if I had to be honest every play. Nobody, nobody in the state can guard Marquis Majors one-on-one."

Majors was the Jaguars top receiver last year as a junior with 70 receptions for 828 yards and 12 touchdowns. While Verschoore threw for over 2,000 yards and rushed for over 1,400.

"Everybody saw last year he's a very strong runner. He's a load to take down."

And that's not the only complement Majors threw his way.

"I imagine that this year's going to be the exact same. Even better. You know because he has the experience now. He had the varsity experience last year so this is going to be his second year coming in. This is my third year coming in. We know what we're doing now."

It doesn't take long to notice that Verschoore and Majors connect easily on the field but how do the two friends since 5th grade connect off of it, well their faith. And for Majors he wakes up every day and opens an app on his phone to make sure that he gets his day started on the right foot.

"I always get a verse of the day. I'll read that and then I'll end up reading the rest of that chapter as well as the verse that comes from that chapter."

Unlike other top high school recruits in the area – the college offers didn't roll in right away. In fact, Majors didn't land his first offer until January, but as of July he now has 20 and his faith helped him stay patient.

"I'm a firm believer in God. I'm a firm believer everything happens for a reason. Everything happens at a certain time even if it doesn't happen when it should happen or whenever you're expecting it. God is always on time he's never late."

Verschoore's thoughts mirror Majors when it comes to the Bible and God – and even though he doesn't get a "verse of the day" he does have one verse he looks to daily for inspiration.

"For me, my verse is Jeremiah 29:11 which reads, for I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future."

It's an unbreakable bond the duo shares and it's why they'll be among the most productive players in the area this fall.

"If something goes wrong I know I can always look forward to the next drive or every day life. If something doesn't go right in the classroom or if you're having a bad day I can always look forward to coming out here and being with my best friends and doing something I love."

