Flynn ready to take Howell to the next level

Out at Francis Howell, Cory Snyder is looking to build off of a successful 9-3 season in his

first year at the helm for the Vikings.

Howell has become one of the powers in class 6, they are 30-5 in the last three seasons.

The defense is led by Jack Flynn. He led the team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks last year. He is also a national champion in wrestling.

Howell has made deep playoff runs but never brought home a state title.Flynn wants to change that.

"It would be awesome," Flynn said about the idea of winning a state championship, "I think a lot of teams are doubting that we can do it, but we have the coaching, we have the players. I do not see why we couldn't do it."

