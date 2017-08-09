KSDK
Flynn ready to take Howell to the next level

Jack Flynn is the leader of the Viking defense, he wants to lead them to the highest level

Larry Thornton, KSDK 5:31 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

Out at Francis Howell, Cory Snyder is looking to build off of a successful 9-3 season in his 
first year at the helm for the Vikings.  
 
Howell has become one of the powers  in class 6,  they are 30-5 in the last three seasons.
 
The defense is led by Jack Flynn. He led the team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks last year. He is also a national  champion in wrestling.
 
Howell has made deep playoff runs but never brought home a state title.Flynn wants to change that. 
 
"It would be awesome," Flynn said about the idea of winning a state championship, "I think a lot of teams are doubting that we can do it, but we have the coaching, we have the players. I do not see why we couldn't do it."

