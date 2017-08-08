Chaminade football hopeful for first Class 5 title

ST. LOUIS, MO - Chaminade College Preparatory School may be widely known for basketball, but this year’s football team believes they have what it takes to win the school’s first football championship because of one thing in particular – brotherhood.

"Because we've been playing together since we were in middle school, so everyone knows everybody, the chemistry is there,” said Chaminade senior defensive tackle Trevor Trout.

"Before games we eat together, we pray together, we come down here, it's all a process. And we do it together man it's a brotherhood,” added sophomore quarterback Brady Cook.

The Red Devils lost nearly two dozen seniors from last year’s number one ranked team that lost in the state quarterfinals. But this year’s team also has ten seniors, many of whom already have scholarship offers of their own.

"Two years in a row, coming close, we had the talent and the coaching staff to make it there. We didn't make it. We're going to prove them wrong this year,” said

senior guard Marcus Greer who is already verbally committed to Middle Tennessee State.

Chaminade lost in the state championship game to Fort Osage two years ago. Head coach Antoine Torrey says he tries to keep his players grounded.

"Just stay humble and be blessed and thankful for your gift and don't take it for granted,” he said.

© 2017 KSDK-TV