Former East St. Louis football player sues school for brain injury

Demond Hunt Jr. in 2008.

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. - An old football injury is at the center of a new lawsuit. Demond Hunt Jr. is suing his former school, coach and others for the injury he sustained in 2008.

The lawsuit claims Hunt was left with permanent brain and neurological damage.

The suit filed on October 10, claims Hunt told his coaches of his symptoms during the game but was sent back in to play, the newspaper reports.

Hunt's injury happened back in 2008 when he was a junior linebacker for the East St. Louis Flyers. The team would eventually go on to win the Illinois State Title that year.

The BND reports Hunt is suing for more than $200,000 for medical treatment and other damages. The East St. Louis School District said the suit was dismissed last year and is now being re-filed. The district also said it has previously investigated and denied the claim and will "continue to vigorously defend against it."

© 2017 KSDK-TV