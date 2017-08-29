Fort Zumwalt East's Watson is our Athlete of the Week

ST. PETERS, MO - The two obvious words that come to mind when you think of Ben Watson are "Dual-Threat," but what other two words describe the junior quarterback from Fort Zumwalt East?

"Determined competitor. I would say because he is very competitive, but he's you know passionate and determined that he's going to improve each week."

Watson did more than improve in week two – he essentially took his game to a whole new level. Rushing for 315 yards and 6 touchdowns, while passing for 160 and a touchdown.

"O-Line helped a lot. I had huge holes I ran through. I don't think once when I ran down field there wasn't a receiver blocking. I probably scored a bunch because my receivers were blocking down field and that definitely contributed."

After Friday night's performance Watson finds himself on the Lions' record board yet again. He already holds the most passing yards in a single game here at the school, but now he holds the rushing record and he tied Marvin Byrd with those 6 TD's on the ground.

"It's pretty funny because as a freshman he looked up at the record board and said he was going to break them records and he's not an individual that cares about personal records and he's very genuine when he says he wants to see the team do well."

Over the years, the Lions have been blessed with talent at the quarterback position and Watson is no exception.

"From our first all-state Marvin Byrd who's now our quarterback coach, alright. So yeah he was a dual threater and same way with Shane Barrett and Brandon Barrett and then Shane graduated and it was Ben's opportunity."

Watson is the conductor of the Lions' offense. He knows every play in the playbook. And takes pride in putting the work in not only on the field, but in the classroom.

"I try to spend a lot of time on film every week against each opponent. I don't take any opponent lightly. And then whatever happens that Friday night, Saturday morning I'm watching the film the rest of the weekend. Seeing what I did wrong and what I can improve on."

It all explains why he leads the area after the first two weeks of the season, with 10 touchdowns.

"Obviously, I'm a kid. I'm looking at stats. I'm excited, but when it comes down to it, if I don't end the season with any more touchdowns, but let's say we win a bunch of games, but I don't score any more touchdowns, I'm okay with that."

Congratulations to Ben Watons, our Five on your Side Sports, Athlete of the Week.

© 2017 KSDK-TV