$70M high school stadium built in Texas

KATY, TEXAS - Its price tag, at more than $70 million, makes it the most expensive high school stadium in the country.

The stadium could put a few college complexes to shame. It holds 12,000 people, can host a variety of sporting and community events, and has the amenities you would expect, including club-level seating.

A suit inside the stadium is reserved, for now, at least, for Academy Sports, which has also invested in the new complex.

The stadium takes up 42 acres and includes a 171-foot jumbo Tron. Katy ISD students will be the technicians taking over control of the giant video board during events.

“Through creative scheduling, we were actually able to get each of our seven varsity football teams, a home game within the first three weeks of the stadium opening,” said Debbie Decker, Katy ISD executive director of athletics.

Games will start Labor Day weekend.

