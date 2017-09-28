Granite City High School to join South Seven conference

Granite City High School is leaving the Southwestern Conference, in part, over safety concerns after an incident at East St. Louis High School involving a student with a gun say Granite City administrators.

Granite City High School announced they will become the seventh member of the South Seven Conference in the 2019-2020 school year.

Earlier this year, Granite City High School announced they will be leaving the Southwest Conference, citing safety concerns. The school will finish the 2017-18 school year as a member of the Southwest Conference and compete as an independent in 2018-19 before joining the South Seven.

In February, there was an incident involving a student with a gun at a basketball game between Granite City and East St. Louis. After that, Granite City said it contacted all of the schools in the conference — Belleville East, Belleville West, Edwardsville, Collinsville, O'Fallon and Alton — requesting a re-write of conference rules to require metal detectors at all athletic events. None of the other schools agreed.

Granite City will become the seventh team of South Seven Conference, which is currently made up of Althoff, Cahokia, Carbondale Community High School, Centralia, Marion, and Mount Vernon.

