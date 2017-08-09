Harris eyeing a repeat for Vianney

Vianney made a magical run to a state championship last season. The Golden Griffins were a modest 4-5 before winning their final five games, including the state championship game over Fort Zumwalt North.

Now the Golden Griffins are trying to repeat as state champs.

They are led by senior quarterback Tionee Harris. Harris threw for over 2,500 yards and ran for over 1,500 last year for the Golden Griffins. He had 27 combined touchdowns.

