Hazelwood Central students ask freshman coach to Homecoming

KSDK – Looking for a positive story to get you through the day? Here is a beautiful story out of Hazelwood Central High School.

Four students surprised Freshman DJ Burkett after football practice on Tuesday with a homecoming proposal. DJ, who has Down Syndrome, is a beloved student coach for the football team.

“He gives them high fives and hugs them up,” said head coach Brent Chojnacki.

Enjoy and get out the tissues!

