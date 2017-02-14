Height doesn't measure heart for Parkway North point guard

Her idol is Allen Iverson. But she plays more like Steve Nash. At just 5-foot-1, Jadyn Pimentel from Parkway North is one of the smallest players in the area, but is also one of the best.

Pimentel has heard the same thing her entire basketball career.

"I'm too small," she said.

But at Parkway North, she is hearing something else from her coach.

"I would argue [she] is the most exciting player we have ever had," said Brett Katz, the head coach of the Parkway North girl's basketball team.

From ball handling to passing to shooting, Pimentel is one of the best shows in St. Louis.

She is headed to Lamar University to play basketball after graduation.

