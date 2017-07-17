Hellems has become a big name on the basketball scene

Last week at this time, Jericole Hellems was a very good basketball player, but he wasn't a big name.

He is now.

"It was one of the highlights of my life, for real," Hellems said with a giant smile.

Jericole Hellems was arguably the biggest breakout performer of the first July evaluation period | Story: https://t.co/Ig65HUZcWA pic.twitter.com/GHJYG4Me3z — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) July 17, 2017

At the Peach Jam, the biggest AAU tournament in the nation, the Chaminade senior may have been the best player in the tournament. He averaged 28 points and nine rebounds a game for the Bradley Beal Elite.

"Jericole has a ton of talent, and had a great year for us," Frank Bennett, who coaches Hellems at Chaminade, noted. "To see him go down there against the best of the best in the country and do exactly what he has been doing is a ton of fun."

Jericole went to Georgia, the home of the Peach Jam, with four college scholarship offers. Five days later he has 20, and almost all of them from schools from big conferences.

"my phone has never blown up like that," Hellems said, "I have gotten so many texts, it has been crazy."

The 6' 7'' 200 pounder may have seen his star shine this week, but he has also become a good player from hours and hours of self imposed work in the gym.

"It is just a blessing to have people in your life that want to help you be successful," Hellems said.

Hellems holds offers from all three local schools, Mizzou, Illinois and SLU.

