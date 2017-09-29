Hillsboro Hawks celebrate Homecoming with a #5PrepRally

Just like she was the last time the Today in St. Louis crew visited in 2015, Grandma Warren, 82, was in the crowd sporting her blue hairdo and tutu. (Photo by Kevin Gillespie)

KSDK - It was a party Friday morning at Hillsboro High School in Jefferson County!

Students started arriving at the school around 5:30 a.m. to make some noise as the football team gets ready to take on De Soto for Homecoming.

Just like she was the last time the Today in St. Louis crew visited in 2015, Grandma Warren, 82, was in the crowd sporting her blue hairdo and tutu.

“Most people go to the salon to get the blue out, I go to put the blue in.”

