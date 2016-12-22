Close Howell and Westminster get wins at MICDS Invitational Howell and Westminster win at MICDS Tourney KSDK 12:20 AM. CST December 23, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Francis Howell defeated Trinity, 70-59. Westminster defeated St. Charles 62-52. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Amber Alert canceled Mentor charged with sodomy against a minor Leaders weigh in on Jefferson Mall outburst Suspects in custody after shooting at police Man last seen with missing woman in custody Hey Heidi: What's the signifiance for the blue tree in Frontier Park? Homeowners battle St. Peters over grass Lucky winner, eight friends win $377K jackpot 73% of products cheaper on Jet.com Driver fired after carriage horse drowns More Stories Police pursuing charges against mother of… Dec 22, 2016, 3:35 p.m. Police: Three in custody after firing shots at… Dec 22, 2016, 8:05 p.m. White Christmas just a dream in St. Louis this year Dec 22, 2016, 9:22 p.m.
