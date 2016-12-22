KSDK
Howell and Westminster get wins at MICDS Invitational

KSDK 12:20 AM. CST December 23, 2016

Francis Howell defeated Trinity, 70-59.

 

Westminster defeated St. Charles 62-52. 


