Jones ready to start new era at SLUH

Mike Jones takes over for Gary Kornfeld as head coach of the SLUH Jr. Billikens Larry Thornton, KSDK 6:00 PM. CDT August 03, 2017

For the first time in 30 years there is a new football coach at St. Louis U. High. Former St. Louis Rams linebacker Mike Jones was hired to replace the legendary Gary Kornfeld, who has the school record for victories with 212.
