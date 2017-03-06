Liberty has made school history

The Liberty Eagles defeated Fulton last Friday 62-50 to bring home the district championship, the first in the school history.

Liberty High School is only four years old, so there were some growing pains for the program in the early stages. Now, Coach Sodemann has the Eagles soaring with a 20-6 record and a spot in the Sweet 16.

Liberty will take on Jennings on Tuesday night at Francis Howell Central.

