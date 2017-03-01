Close Liddell scores 43 in Belleville West win The Maroons topped Belleville East in the Illinois playoffs. KSDK 10:49 PM. CST March 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Sophomore EJ Liddell had a big night for Belleville West on Wednesday night. The Maroons' big man scored 43 points as West defeated rival Belleville East to advance to play East St. Louis in the regional finals on Friday night. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Severe storms turn deadly in Perryville Giraffe Birth Facts KSDK Breaking Live Video Extensive damage reported in Perryville Local woman survives rare heart attack Tornado tears through Perryville area Carjacker targets woman in Clayton Perryville residents begin the rebuilding process Hail damage & uprooted tress in Metro East Lenten options at Hodak's More Stories "Mad as hell": Garbage trucks damage homeowners property Mar. 1, 2017, 9:38 p.m. Deadly tornado devastates Perryville, Mo. Feb 28, 2017, 8:47 p.m. Hail damages several Maryville homes Mar. 1, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
