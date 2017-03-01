KSDK
Liddell scores 43 in Belleville West win

The Maroons topped Belleville East in the Illinois playoffs.

KSDK 10:49 PM. CST March 01, 2017

Sophomore EJ Liddell had a big night for Belleville West on Wednesday night. The Maroons' big man scored 43 points as West defeated rival Belleville East to advance to play East St. Louis in the regional finals on Friday night.

