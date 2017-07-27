Local hammer thrower wins national championship

Danielle Gregory is a humble competitor. It is hard to get her to boast about her accomplishments, and there is plenty to boast about.

Last weekend at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships, Gregory won the national championship in the hammer throw in the 15-16 age group.

Even though she has the gold medal that proves she is the best, Gregory doesn't like the say it.

"I don't like to say that I was better than them," Gregory said, "I have been training for four years. It is just time, I know soon they will be at that point."

The truth is, not many actually get to this point. Gregory's throw of 167 feet and 9 inches didn't only set a record for her age group, it would have won the 17-18 age group as well.

"It is a feeling that is hard to describe, but it is there, if that makes sense," she said with a laugh, "it felt like the hard work paid off, but now I am going to have more hard work to have a better feeling."

Gregory is ranked as the top sophomore thrower in the entire country, but she wouldn't have even began throwing had it not been for her brother.

"He came out his sophomore year and he thought that (I) may like this. he brought me out, and Coach Cooper threw me in the ring with the hammer had me spin around and throw it. I did that and ever since I have been hooked."

"It is more fate than chance, it is pretty much fate."

