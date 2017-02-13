Lutheran North's Perkins discusses trip to Mizzou

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police investigate murder of KKK leader
-
Galveston man's harsh obituary trending
-
Police investigate murder of KKK leader
-
Essay contest to win North Carolina farm
-
The Obama family preparing to move
-
Sargento recalling several cheese varieties
-
'Juvenile female' killed in north St. Louis
-
Tower Grove shooting victim honored at vigil
-
Police searching for missing 85-year-old woman
-
Stopping migraines before they start
More Stories
-
Officer shot in hand in north St. LouisFeb 13, 2017, 5:40 p.m.
-
Wife, stepson of KKK leader charged with murderFeb 13, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
-
6-year-old killed in north St. Louis ID'd, mother…Feb 13, 2017, 10:33 a.m.