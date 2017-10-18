Marquette heads to State chasing first softball title

The state semifinals begin Friday afternoon in Springfield, and after a years absence , the Marquette Mustangs are making the trip back.

They will face Francis Howell in Friday's semifinal.

The Mustangs are led by pitcher Annah Junge. She can be almost unhittable, she has a 17-2 record and is allowing just about one run per game.

This is the school's sixth trip to the Final Four, but they are going after their first softball state championship.

